NBC Unveils Fall Schedule

NBC has released its prime time schedule, six news dramas, four new comedies, in advance of its upfront advertising presentation to advertisers.

In addition, Law & Order: Criminal Intent moves from Sunday at 9-10 p.m., where football will occupy the fall schedule, to Friday at 10-11. West Wing, which had been airing at 9 on Sunday, has ended its run.

Comedies My Name Is Earl and The Office move from 8-9 to 9-10 on Thursday night to make room for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. That's the new drama from West Wing's Aaron Sorkin and starring West Wing's Bradley Whitford and West Wing guester Matthew Perry.

The untitled project from SNL's Tina Fey has a title, 30 Rock, about the head writer of a frenetic late-night television variety show, which will be head written by Fey, who will also executive-produce with Lorne Michaels, the guy behind that frenetic lage-night television variety show, SNL, and co-starring SNL vet Tracy Morgan.



*New programs are in Caps (with the exception of ER)

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. "Deal or No Deal"

9-10 p.m. "HEROES"

10-11 p.m. "Medium"

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS"

9-10 p.m. "KIDNAPPED"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. "The Biggest Loser"

9-9:30 p.m. "20 GOOD YEARS"

9:30-10 p.m. "30 ROCK"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order"

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. "My Name Is Earl" (new time)

8:30-9 p.m. "The Office" (new time)

9-10 p.m. "STUDIO 60 ON THE SUNSET STRIP"

10-11 p.m. "ER"/("THE BLACK DONNELLYS" in January 2007)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. "Deal or No Deal"

9-10 p.m. "Las Vegas"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (new day and time)

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. "Dateline Saturday"

9-11 p.m. Drama Series Encores

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. "FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA"

8-11 p.m. "SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL"