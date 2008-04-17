NBC Universal Unveils Digital Studio

NBC Universal Thursday took the wraps off its new digital studio, appropriately named Digital Studio, which will involve advertisers in the content-creation process for Web series.

Marketing giant OmniCom Media Group is the first partner in the effort, which will customize episodic series and interactive programming to client brands

NBCU described it as a "a first-of-its-kind relationship to give brands a seat at the table during the development phase of original digital entertainment."

OMG Digital CEO Matt Spiegel was clearly excited by the prospect. "This is the first time programming with the distribution potential of NBC Universal will be centered from the start around advertisers," he said.

The first of those first-of-a-kind Web shows will be Gemini Division, set "five minutes in the future" and following a New York City homicide detective. Intel, Microsoft, UPS and Acura will be worked into the story line about an "underworld of genetically fabricated life forms."

The studio will be run by vice president of NBC Universal Digital Studio Cameron Death.