NBC Universal Unaffected by GE Reorg

NBC Universal’s structure remained unchanged following a reorganization at parent company General Electric.

GE chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt announced a new structure that reduced the company's setup to four segments, with NBCU remaining its own silo under the direction of Jeff Zucker.

The other three segments are GE Technology Infrastructure, GE Energy Infrastructure and GE Capital.

Immelt has maintained that the company does not have any intention of selling off NBCU -- a move that has been both suggested by some industry observers, as well as rumored to be a possibility following next month’s Olympic Games.