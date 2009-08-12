NBC, Universal Sports Extend USA Gymnastics Deal Through 2012

NBC will continue to be the place to check out the USA Gymnastics leading up to the Summer Olympics in London.

NBC Sports has extended its deal with USA Gymnastics through 2012. Moreover, Universal Sports, NBCU's Olympic sports-style service, will serve as the official cable and digital media partner for the quadrennium. Deal terms were not disclosed.

NBC Sports will continue to cover USA Gymnastics' premier events, such as the Tyson American Cup and Visa Championships, along with the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships and the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Through its relationship with the International Gymnastics Federation, Universal Sports will carry extensive coverage of the World Championships and other international events, as well as expanded coverage of USA Gymnastics events and encore presentations of NBC Sports broadcasts.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com