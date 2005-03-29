NBC Universal Renews Starting Over

Starting Over is an official go for a third season, having cleared 92% of the country, according to its syndicator, NBC Universal Domestic Distribution.

The daily strip will be getting better time slots on 35 stations, according to NBC.

In Chicago, Starting Over will move to 2 p.m. on WGN-TV; Philadelphia's WCAU-TV is moving it to 11 a.m.; Baltimore's WJZ-TV will run it at 9 a.m.; and Cleveland's WKYC-TV at noon.

Dubbed the first unscripted soap opera, it's a reality show about a group of women living together in a house as they rebuild their lives with the help of a "life coach." It's a rotating cast as they "graduate" once they have met certain goals.



So far his season, the show has pulled a 1.0 rating among women 18-49 and women 25-54, both up 25% from their averages in the show's freshman year.

