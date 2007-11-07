NBC Universal Promotes Cable-Distribution Executive

Frances Manfredi, senior vice president of cable sales for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, was named executive VP and general sales manager for cable and nontheatrical sales.

Manfredi has been overseeing all cable and nontheatrical (airlines, hotels) sales for the distributor, including The Office, Heroes and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. But these days that also means making those deals "dovetail" with new-media distribution.

Manfredi's resume includes cable sales for NBC Enterprises, where she launched its cable-sales unit and distributed shows including Crossing Jordan and Fear Factor, as well as a cable-sales post at CBS.