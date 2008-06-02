NBC Universal, Nielsen Team Up on Fusion

NBC Universal is teaming up with Nielsen on a new ratings metric that could wind up helping the competition.

The two companies said they were combining their research forces to come up with a new measure, tabbed Fusion, which would correlate viewing habits on-air and online with purchasing behavior to get a better handle on return on investment.

NBCU's goal is to give advertisers an easier read on how effective their ad spending is across the company's various platforms. Nielsen gets the benefit of NBCU’s research and insight.

Advertisers have been pushing for more information on the value of their ad dollar in an increasingly fragmented and time-shifted video marketplace.

The new "fusion" of data will include TV ratings, streaming-video measurement and consumer purchasing activity in key categories including automotive, packaged goods and pharmaceuticals.