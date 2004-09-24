NBC Universal Launches Total Health

NBC Universal's syndicated weekly health series, Your Total Health, debuts Sept. 25.

The series, hosted by NBC News' Hoda Kotb and produced by NBC News, has been cleared in over 90% of the country, anchored by the NBC-owned station group.

Your Total Health will premiere with stories about supermodel Carre Otis' eating disorder, autism, male menopause, the Hampton Diet, and dodgeball, as well as a regular 'House Call' segment featuring in-studio discussions with doctors and other health professionals.