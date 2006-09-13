NBC Universal and MediaZone Team Up

Online sports broadcaster MediaZone and NBC Universal, have teamed on a pay portal, NBCSports.MediaZone.com.

NBC, which announced a big online effort Tuesday with the launch of its NBBC for business-to-business distributing of online video from NBC, its affiliates and third-party Web sites, followed that up Wednesday with the partnership with MediaZone.

The site will provide sports that NBC says are not widely available on broadcast or cable TV. They will include tennis, rugby, motocross, and basketball.

The two companies teamed up in the summer to stream 325 tennis matches from Wimbledon.