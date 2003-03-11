NBC unhooks Weakest Link
NBC has told stations that neither The Weakest Link nor The Other Half will return for third seasons.
Weakest Link will remain in pattern with originals and repeats through
July, while Other Half will have a mix of originals and repeats
through the May sweep, although May will be all originals.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.