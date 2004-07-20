NBC U Won't Seek Injunction

NBC Universal has decided not to ask a Los Angeles court to prevent former Access Hollywood anchor Pat O'Brien from promoting his new show, Paramount's The Insider.



NBC Universal had been scheduled for a July 23 hearing to request a preliminary injunction from a Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that O'Brien violated the terms of his contract.

With Paramount attorneys saying that they have no plans to use O'Brien to promote The Insider before his contract expires, NBC felt it didn't need to pursue the injunction.



O'Brien's contract expires Aug. 28. NBC Universal still plans to go forward with its lawsuit, according to a statement issued by the company.



While O'Brien's Paramount lawyers fight it out with NBC, O'Brien still is going to Athens with NBC Sports to host 170 hours of Olympics coverage, he said during a panel at summer press tour on Monday.

