NBC U Ups Sales-Research Exec

Roy Restivo, senior director of research for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, has been named vice president, research.

Restivo will now oversee national and local market sales research for the syndicator, whose shows include Jerry Springer, Jane Pauley, Maury Povich, Chris Matthew, and Starting Over.

In addition, he will begin providing research to the studio's TV production arm, the NBC Universal Television Studio.

Before joining NBC Universal (then NBC Enterprises) in 2001, he was director of scheduling and operations at Playboy Entertainment Group. His resume also includes sales research presentations for third Rock From the Sun and The Cosby Show while at Carsey-Werner.

