NBC U Ups Mike McCarley

NBC Universal has named Mike McCarley VP of strategic marketing, promotion and communications.

In the new post, McCarley adds oversight of advertising, promotion and brand strategy to his current role heading up communications and marketing. He has led NBC Sports’ communications since 2004.

McCarley is now the NBC Sports liaison to NBC U’s in-house NBC Agency, and also takes a seat on the NBC Universal Marketing Council, a group of marketers from various divisions in the company that outlines the organization’s marketing efforts.

He has been with NBC since 2000, when he originally joined the network as director of communications working on the network’s Olympic property.