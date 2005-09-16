NBC U Ups Communications Exec
By Ben Grossman
NBC Universal promoted Cindy Gardner to senior VP for internal communications at NBC Universal and corporate affairs at Universal Studios.
Gardner's promotion from VP of internal communications follows the recent departure of Susan Fleishman to Warner Bros. She will report both to Universal Studios President and COO Ron Meyer and NBC U Executive VP of Communications Anna Perez.
Gardner has been with Universal since 1995.
