NBC U Unveils Digital Division

NBC Universal announced the creation of a new division, the Digital Media Distribution Group, which will develop, digitize, manage and distribute the company’s archived photos. The division will digitize NBCU’s photo archive, dating back to the 1940s, and create a company-run digital-image distribution and licensing plan in July 2006.

Kevin Fitzgerald, VP, digital media distribution, will head the group, reporting to Ray Slay, VP, NBC universal photography and new media.