NBC U, Unions Work at New Contract

NABET-CWA, which represents a host of news editors, producers, directors, writers, and technical people, has launched an e-mail to drum up support in its contract talks with NBC Universal.

Its contract with the company expired March 31 and it is says the company's latest offer will result in outsourcing of jobs and reduced health and retirement benefits.

The unions' mobilization committee wants Jeffrey Immelt, Chairman of NBC U parent GE, to intercede on their behalf and has sent out an alert asking members and others to e-mail him.

NABET/CWA members include engineers, camera operators, producers, news writers, editors, directors, graphic artists, animators and others in news, sports, and entertainment programming.

NBC U won't comment on the details of its contract conversations, but says they have been amicable. "we hope to reach an agreement soon," said an NBC spokeswoman.