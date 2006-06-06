NBC U, UCB Offer Scholarships in New York, L.A.

The NBC Universal Talent Diversity Initiative is teaming with the Upright Citizen's Brigade (UCB) to offer improvisational training scholarships for students of ethnically diverse backgrounds in New York and Los Angeles.

Auditions will take place at the UCB Theaters in both cities June 10 and are by appointment only through an online application process.

In February, NBC re-upped and expanded a first-look talent deal with the UCB comedy troupes when it renewed a previous first-look deal with UCB in New York and expanded the deal to include the organization’s new Los Angeles-based company.

The agreement covered any of the NBC U television networks. The previous deal yielded a pilot for Bravo.

The comedy ensemble, made up of over 600 actors and writers, was previously featured in a Comedy Central series. One of its founding members is Saturday Night Live regular Amy Poehler.