NBC U TV Distribution Names CFO

Kevan Boner, a finance VP with Universal Pictures, has been named chief financial officer of NBC Universal Television Distribution.

He will head up the finances of NBC U's domestic and international TV distribution, which includes selling current and library film and TV product to cable and broadcast, and domestic first-run syndicated programs and theatrical and TV movie packages.

Boner joined Universal Studios as senior analyst, corporate planning, in 1994. A little over a year ago, NBC bought Vivendi Universal's entertainment properties, emerging as NBC Universal, with Boner playing a lead roll in integrating the two companies' financial matters, according to NBC U.