NBC U TV Distributes First HDTV Movies
NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution is now officially in the high-definition distribution business.
The studio said Wednesday it has released its first two HD titles for pay-per-view and video on demand TV play.
They are Hollywoodland, appropriately about a TV star, George Reeves of Superman fame, and ultimately infamy given his suspicious death.
The other is the Sarah Michelle Gellar vehicle, The Return, a supernatural thriller about seeing dead people.
The films debut March 8 and March 29, respectively.
