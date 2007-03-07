NBC U TV Distributes First HDTV Movies

NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution is now officially in the high-definition distribution business.

The studio said Wednesday it has released its first two HD titles for pay-per-view and video on demand TV play.

They are Hollywoodland, appropriately about a TV star, George Reeves of Superman fame, and ultimately infamy given his suspicious death.

The other is the Sarah Michelle Gellar vehicle, The Return, a supernatural thriller about seeing dead people.

The films debut March 8 and March 29, respectively.

