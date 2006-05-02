NBC U Taps Schreiber as New-Media Director

NBC Universal Cable named Michael Schreiber as Director of New Media. Schreiber, who hails from NBC U’s ad sales division, will report to NBCU Cable VP of New Media Ron Lamprecht, helping on deals to distribute cable and other entertainment content to new-media platforms, such as video-on-demand. He will also support the cable sales on deals for emerging media.

Schreiber was last manager of business development for NBCU, concentrating on CNBC. Prior to that, he worked in business development for the NBC Stations ad sales group.