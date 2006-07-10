NBC U Taps iVillage Chief

Deborah Fine, most recently with Victoria's Secret, has joined NBC Universal as president of its iVillage online properties, which include a number of women-targeted sites.



Fine replaces Doug McCormick, former Lifetime network CEO, who was running the sites, wich were just bought by NBC U.

Fine, who will report to NBC Universal Digital Media and Market Development President Beth Comstock, will head up iVillage.com, the iVillage Parenting Network, Healthology.com and HealthCentersOnline, Gardenweb.com, Astrology.com, and Gurl.com.

Fine had been CEO of Secret's PINK brand, including an online marketing strategy for the line.

Fine told B&C that she was excited about the combination of iVillage and the backing of NBC U, saying she would employ her 25-year background in building businesses for women to grow iVillages women's and health-related online assets.