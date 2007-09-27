NBC U Stations, WB Reach Deal for New Bonnie Hunt Show

The NBC Universal Television Stations will carry a new talk show to be hosted by Bonnie Hunt following an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The two parties also announced renewal pacts covering Extra! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The new Hunt-hosted show was picked up for two years. Set for fall 2008, it will be produced by Bob & Alice Productions and Jim Paratore’s paraMedia, in association with Warner Bros.’ Telepictures Productions. It has been cleared on each of the NBC owned-and-operated stations with the exception of Philadelphia. Hunt, Paratore and Don Lake will serve as executive producers.

Entertainment newsmagazine Extra! will remain on the 10 NBC television stations in major U.S. television markets, covering approximately 27% of the nation's viewing households, through 2012. And talk show Ellen DeGeneres was extended on the stations through 2011.

“As the daytime syndication marketplace continues to evolve, it's critical that we have strong creative partners, like Warner Bros., who share our goals and are committed to working with us to provide programs that resonate with our viewers and fit with the NBC brand,” NBC Television Stations president John Wallace said in a statement.