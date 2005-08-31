NBC U Slates Katrina Benefit

The NBC Universal Television Group, which has been active in raising money during previous national disasters, has scheduled a live benefit special, A Concert For Hurricane Relief, in high-definition on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC at 8 p.m. Friday.

The hour music- and celebrity-driven broadcast will air live on the East Coast, tape delayed on the West.

The telethon, hosted by NBC's Matt Lauer, will be broadcast entirely from 30 Rock.

The special will feature performances by artists with ties to the affected areas, including Tim McGraw, Harry Connick Jr. and Wynton Marsalis, and feature an appearance by Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

All viewers will be encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund in support of hurricane relief through its Web site and donation hotline (www.redcross.org or 1-800-HELP NOW).