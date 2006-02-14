NBC U Selling Access
Starting next season, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution will begin selling the national ad inventory in syndicated news magazine, Access Hollywood.
That works for NBC Universal since it produces the show.
Warner Bros. has been selling the ad time because NBC's production precedes its having an ad sales division, which it inherited through its merger with Universal.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.