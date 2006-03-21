NBC U Revamps Online Store

NBC Universal is partnering with e-commerce company Delivery Agent to expand its online store, www.nbcuniversalstore.com. Consumers will be able to shop for products including DVDs; books; CDs; collectibles from shows such as The Office, My Name Is Earl, Law & Order, Monk and Seinfeld; and apparel through one all-inclusive site.

Eventually, NBC U plans to have a unique online store for each of its divisions; consumers will be able to access each store through the comprehensive site.

“Shoppers can now find merchandise from all of NBC Universal's offerings with the ease of one-stop shopping," said Judith Dutch, VP, Retail Operations & Consumer Marketing, NBC Universal, in a statement.