NBC U To Redo, Relaunch Stations' Web sites

NBC Universal is relaunching all of its owned stations’ Web sites to feature increased video, Web-exclusive content, podcasts and wireless applications.

WMAQ Chicago, WNBC New York and KXAS Dallas have already debuted the new format, and NBC’s other 11 O&Os will make the transition over the next several months.

"This redesign represents the evolution of our text-based portal to a more video-centric experience that gives the viewer the information they want, when they want it, in a simple, enjoyable and easy-to-use fashion,” Ric Harris, executive VP and General Manger of Digital Media & Strategic Marketing, said in a statement.

The new sites feature a video player prominently on the station’s home pages. The stations will also produce daily Webcasts hosted by anchors. Other video features will include news clips and reports on health, entertainment, sports and consumer news.

Individual stations will pump out content for the entire group. One such product is the “The Download,” a Web-only program produced by WVIT Hartford, Conn., featuring the day’s top buzz-worthy stories. WNBC will contribute an online version of Reel Talk, its movie-review show hosted by Jeffrey Lyons.

Other features include weather forecasts from NBC’s digital weather service WeatherPlus and downloadable coupons from Coupons Inc.