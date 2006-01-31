NBC U Promotes Corporate Communicators

NBC Universal has promoted four executives in its corporate communications/media relations department.

Liz Fischer and Hilary Smith, both directors, have been named VPs, corporate communications and media relations.

Fischer, who has headed media relations for NBC Universal's TV stations and network ad sales, will add standards and practices, research, and affiliate relations to her purview.

Smith manages projects across all divisions and supports the company's community-affairs efforts.

Publicist Courtney Davis has been named manager, executive projects, managing NBC U's corporate philanthropy; executive communications specialist Chris Steib has been named manager, executive communications, handling internal and external communications for top executives.

