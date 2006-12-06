NBC U Promotes Blangiardi

NBC Universal has upped a veteran marketing exec with an eye toward better leveraging the brand.



Barbara Blangiardi, VP of marketing and special projects, has been named to senior VP, strategic marketing.



Blangiardi's work for the fall season launches within The NBC Agency--NBC's in-house promo production team--included a partnership with NetFlix to drive sampling to new shows, as well as campaigns for Heroes and a grass-roots (or should that be turf-roots campaign, for Friday Night Lights). She will look to do similar things as head of a newly expanded and centralized marketing team.



Essentially it will be the same team she headed under The NBC Agency, but with new members added and a charter to develop new campaigns and strategies to leverage the companies assets.



The team will work with broadcast and cable sales operations and promotion execs across the company's various properties to come up with new ways to market the company to advertisers and expand the brand.



Barbara and company will be based in L.A., where they can stay close to the program development process, and co-located with The NBC Agency.



Blangiardi reports to Beth Comstock, President, NBC Universal Digital Media and Market Development.



