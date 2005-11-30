NBC U Names Olympics Unit President

Prior to next year’s Winter Games in Torino, Italy, NBC Universal has promoted NBC Olympics Executive Vice President Gary Zenkel to the role of president.

Zenkel, who has been in the role executive vice president since 2001, was involved in NBC’s successful bid for the 2010 and 2012 Games, and also spearheaded the idea of including in the bid an International Olympic Committee sponsorship for NBC U parent General Electric.

He will manage the NBC Olympics business unit, continuing to report to NBC Sports & Olympics Chairman Dick Ebersol.

"I am thrilled to announce that Gary will be leading NBC Olympics in the years ahead as our business continues to expand with the evolving digital media landscape," said Ebersol in a press release.

Zenkel has been with NBC Sports since 1990, when he joined as director of sports contract negotiation. From 1994-1997 he was a vice president and executive assistant to Ebersol, before becoming NBC Olympics senior vice president of business development and marketing in 1997.