NBC U Names New Cable Sales Guru

Arthur Hasson, executive VP of cable, Canadian, and ancillary sales for NBC Universal Domestic TV Distribution, and one of the highest-ranking holdovers from the Universal Domestic Television (UDT) era, is out, replaced by Frances Manfredi, formerly with NBC Enterprises. She has been named senior VP, general sales manager, cable and non-theatrical sales.

A company spokesman Wednesday confirmed that Hasson’s final day was Friday and that Manfredi would be assuming much of his duties. He had previously overseen station and Canadian sales, as well as new business for Universal under former UDT President Steve Rosenberg.

“With the NBC Universal merger, this area of responsibility has grown immensely within our division and Frances is the perfect executive to be leading our team in it," said NBCU Domestic TV Distribution President Barry Wallach in a statement.

Manfredi, who is based in New York City, overseeing cable, airline and non-theatrical sales, said she will pursue more creative deals, such as various repurposing windows.

"We have all our assets at a time when the market is changing so much," she said. "Our library is so rich: we have cable originals, theatricals and first- run programs."

Since last May, Manfredi had served as senior VP, cable sales, overseeing all day-to-day cable sales activities for the division and had licensed a handful of NBC prime time series to major cable networks, including recent deals for Las Vegas, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Manfredi was senior VP, cable sales, for NBC Enterprises from October 2001 to May 2004. While at NBC Enterprises, she launched a cable sales unit for the then newly established distribution area of the network, spearheading off-net cable sales for Crossing Jordan, Fear Factor, among others.

Before joining NBC, Manfredi worked in various capacities for CBS, including as VP, domestic cable sales and special markets, overseeing marketing and sales of off-network series, specials, films and first-run programming to cable. The announcement also credits her with securing CBS' alliance with American Airlines' in-flight entertainment programming.

