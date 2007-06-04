NBC U Names Katherine Pope Studio President; Weinberg Next?

As first reported Friday night by B&C, NBC Universal on Sunday introduced Katherine Pope as president of its NBC Universal Television Studio.

The move follows this week’s installation of the highly-regarded Ben Silverman as co-chairman overseeing both the network and the studio alongside Marc Graboff.



"I've always admired the work of Katherine Pope," says Silverman.

"I have been impressed with Katherine Pope’s talent for many years and I know she will succeed in this new position," says Graboff.

And while Silverman originally said he will basically be filling the network chief role left vacant by the departure of former entertainment president Kevin Reilly for now, he is said to be considering bringing over some of his former charges from Reveille.



Sources say next up on the network side may be development executive Teri Weinberg, one of his top lieutenants from Reveille, to function as a number two to Silverman.

Current studio chief Angela Bromstad is expected to remain with the organization,

most likely focusing on the international production side of the business in London. While Bromstad's absence from the recent upfront in New York was evidence of her status, she leaves following a year in which she saw Heroes turn into the biggest network show to launch last fall.

The decision brings to a close a tumultuous time for Pope, Kevin Reilly’s former number two.

She had become frustrated after learning NBC U was not going to merge its network and studio, a strategy toward which it had been leaning. Pope was in line to assume a larger role on the heels of that shift.

With two years left on her deal, Pope now steps in as one of Silverman’s top deputies, and with a new title of president. She was formerly executive vice president of NBC Entertainment since January of 2006.

###