NBC U Names iVillage Chief

NBC Universal Television Stations is tapping David Shenfeld, a former executive producer of Fox's WNYW New York's morning show, to be the top producer for iVillage Live, a new daytime program that will air on NBC O&Os and stream on recently acquired women's Website iVillage.com.

Shenfeld will be executive producer for the live, female-skewing show, slated to launch toward the end of the year. The program will be produced with a live audience at NBC U's Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.

A veteran of local TV and daytime talk, Shenfeld was executive producer for WNYW's Good Day New York from 2003 to 2005. Previously, he spent two years as co-executive producer for Ricki Lake's syndicated talk show.

iVillage Live is still in development, but early plans call for it to air at noon ET/11 Central time and live-to-tape for West Coast stations at noon. Along with streaming on iVillage.com, the program will feature online interactive components.