NBC U Names First Dedicated Diversity Exec

Paula Madison, who had been combining running KNBC Los Angeles--with oversight over two more stations--and the job of executive VP, diversity, will concentrate on her diversity role exclusively as soon as NBC can find a replacement on the station side.

NBC says it will be the first time that a senior NBC executive has had diversity as their sole job. Madison will report directory to NBC Universal President Jeff Zucker, who is looking for "measurable progress" in terms of diversity.

The goal, said the company, is to "better reflect the makeup of its increasingly diverse and global customers, clients, and audiences."

The company has also formed the NBC Universal Diversity Council, made up of top executives across its businesses and corporate staffs.

Madison has been running KNCB, as well as managing co-owned Telemundo affiliate KVEA Los Angeles and Spanish-language independent KWHY there, since 2000, and has had the diversity post since 2006.