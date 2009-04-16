NBC U Launches Incubator For Canadian Content

NBC Universal is partnering with the Canadian Film Centre on a new initiative, the NBC Universal Content Creator Program. The program is designed to give Canadian content creators assistance and mentoring in the packaging and development of projects that could have an international audience.

Canada has become an integral part of television and film development in recent years. A number of television shows and movies film there thanks to tax credits, and television shows such as CBS’ Flashpoint and The N's Degrassi: The Next Generation have successfully made the jump south. Following Flashpoint’s success, CBS ordered drama The Bridge in partnership with CTV.

The program with the CFC will help NBC Universal attract top talent early in their careers. The program, which will launch in the Fall, will give the creators access to its international resources, as well as its roster of executives and producers.

"We welcome this promising opportunity to work with the CFC to open new horizons for our Canadian partners and create viable original content," said Angela Bromstad, President, Primetime Entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios, in a statement. "We look forward to what the future holds in this mutually beneficial relationship -- and the audience will be the ultimate winners."