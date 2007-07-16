NBC U Goes for the Green

On the heels of its wall-to-wall coverage of the Live Earth Concerts, NBC Universal is taking its own advice and going green.

The company kicks off a week-long, company wide “Green is Universal” initiative November 4 focused on educating its employees as well as viewers and web users about the company’s impact on the environment and ecological issues in general.

NBC entertainment programming, including the network’s Thursday night lineup of My Name is Earl, 30 Rock, The Office and Scrubs will contain green-friendly messages as will hit drama Heroes and game show Deal or No Deal. NBC News properties including Today, Nightly News and Dateline will present an in-depth look at environmental issues led by chief environmental affairs correspondent Anne Thompson.

The green theme also will be incorporated into the week’s Sunday Night Football match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.



The initiative is the first for the NBC Universal’s newly formed Green Council, which is chaired by Bravo head Lauren Zalaznick.

“For the first time ever, the massive resources of the entire NBC Universal family will stand together behind a single pro-social cause,” said Zalaznick in a statement. “This far-reaching initiative represents the first step in our commitment to help raise environmental awareness and effect change both internally and externally.”