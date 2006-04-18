NBC U Forms Dedicated Tech Division

NBC Universal says it has created a central technology division, the Technology Growth Center (TGC), that will develop technologies for all forms of digital media. Darren Feher, executive VP and chief technology officer for NBC Universal, will head the TGC, reporting to John Eck, president and chief information officer of Media Works, NBC Universal's Technology and Operations division.

The TGC will focus on better-leveraging NBC Universal content through new technology, and will be organized into four divisions: Technical Product Development, which will build and launch new technology; Policy, Strategy and Standards, which will focus on technology policy in Washington; Emerging Technology and Research, which will work with GE's Global Research Center and universities on funded research projects; and Anti-Piracy Technical Operations, which will focus on battling piracy.

Recent TGC projects include developing technology that allows NBC Universal to digitally send its TV content to Apple for distribution on iTunes, instead of using manual delivery on Digital Betacam tapes; various interactive content initiatives with cable and satellite operators surrounding Olympics programming; and the use of SMS messaging and online voting for NBC’s popular game show Deal or No Deal.

"With digital media rapidly changing the way we do business, it is more important than ever to have a coordinated approach to technology across all of NBC Universal," said Feher in a statement. "I am thrilled to be taking on such an important challenge for the company.”