NBC U Expands Aid Concert

NBC Universal has expanded its tsunami aid concert from one hour to two hours.

The Jan. 15 concert will air commercial-free at 8-10 p.m. on the NBC network, as well as co-owned cable nets USA, Sci Fi, Bravo, CNBC, and MSNBC.

The special features a long list of stars, including Stevie Wonder, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Cheryl Crow, Gloria Estefan, Halle Berry, George Clooney, Kevin Spacey, Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, Lenny Kravitz, and Norah Jones.