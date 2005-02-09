NBC U Attacks Autism

Autism will be the subject of a multichannel programming effort from the NBC News networks the week of Feb. 21.

The disorder, which currently affects about 1.77 million Americans, will be covered in reports on Today and the Nightly News with Brian Williams, in addition to coverage on CNBC, MSNBC, NBC’s O&Os, Telemundo, and MSNBC.com.

Today will feature weekly educational reports, culminating in a Feb. 25 segment with NBC Universal Chairman and CEO Bob Wright and his wife Suzanne, who will discuss their grandson’s diagnosis with the disorder and launch Autism Speaks, a foundation to raise awareness and search for a cure.

Nightly News will focus on the science, diagnostics and treatment of autism, while CNBC will launch a five-part series on Feb. 22 focusing on the economic aspects of the disease and the financial burden it can place on families.

NBC Universal’s 14 O&Os will air an hour special on autism the weekend of Feb. 19 and 20.

According to NBC, the CDC is announcing that autism is the “fastest growing serious developmental disability in the United States.”