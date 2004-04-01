NBC, TV Guide Team Up on Olympic Effort

NBC has enlisted TV Guide Channel to help with the daunting task of guiding viewers through its 1,200-plus hours of Olympic Games coverage from Athens this summer.

The coverage, including at least some part of all 28 sports, will be spread over 17 days (Aug. 13-29) and a host of networks including NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Bravo and Telemundo.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the Olympics will get its own dedicated section of the TV Guide Channel's scrolling listings, plus the channel will produce some original specials touting key matchups and profiling potential stars.

The channel will also feature an interactive Olympics icon on the main menu of its digital cable subs' interactive program guide (IPG).

for its part, TV Guide will get a plug in NBC's tune-in marketing campaign, including print ads and spots throughout its broadcast coverage.

Georgia Juvelis, of the TV Guide Television Group, says the channel will probably start prepping viewers for their Olympic marathon viewing experience in early August.

