NBC tussles with CBS for Thursday
CBS and NBC tied for household rating and share Thursday night, while NBC won
the key demos.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Friends and Scrubs on NBC won across the
key categories, and Survivor on CBS was second.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS was first across most of the key
categories, with the exception of adults 18 through 34, which went to NBC's
Will & Grace/Hidden Hills comedy block.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC was back on top, with ER winning across the
board.
For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate
numbers, households: CBS and NBC 13.6 rating/21 share; ABC 3.7/6; Fox 3.1/5.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 10.7/26, CBS 8.3/20, Fox 1.8/5 and ABC
1.7/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.