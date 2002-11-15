NBC tussles with CBS for Thursday

CBS and NBC tied for household rating and share Thursday night, while NBC won

the key demos.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Friends and Scrubs on NBC won across the

key categories, and Survivor on CBS was second.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS was first across most of the key

categories, with the exception of adults 18 through 34, which went to NBC's

Will & Grace/Hidden Hills comedy block.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC was back on top, with ER winning across the

board.

For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate

numbers, households: CBS and NBC 13.6 rating/21 share; ABC 3.7/6; Fox 3.1/5.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 10.7/26, CBS 8.3/20, Fox 1.8/5 and ABC

1.7/4.