NBC Trying 30 Rock at 9 PM

NBC will try 30 Rock in the 9 pm timeslot for the last three weeks of its rookie season beginning April 12 as the network continues to search for a way to bring back the Alec Baldwin-Tina Fey comedy.

The low-rated but critically-acclaimed show, which NBC execs desperately want to grow from its modest beginnings a la The Office, has been airing at 9:30 after Scrubs.

NBC’s Thursday night schedule during April will send viewers running for however they get their TV listings, as it will be different virtually every week of the month.

April 5 will feature NBC’s old faithful, "Super-size" versions, of its four regular comedies and newcomer Andy Barker, P.I..

The next week 30 Rock moves to its new timeslot at 9 followed by Barker, then the following week (April 19), Scrubs comes back in at 9:30.

April 26 is the season - and NBC hopes not the series - finale of 30 Rock.