NBC torches sweeps competition

NBC's Winter Olympic Games coverage overwhelmed the other networks during the

first full week of the February sweeps.

NBC won the week of Feb. 4 through 10 in adults 18 through 49 with a 9.3

rating and in total viewers with a 24.1 million average.

NBC's Friday-night opening-ceremony coverage from Salt Lake City was the

highest-rated show of the week and set a record for viewership for an opening

ceremony in either the Winter or Summer Games.

NBC attracted 45.6 million viewers and a 15.4/41 in adults 18 through 49,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's Saturday-night prime time coverage of the Winter Games averaged 29.4

million viewers, and its Sunday-night telecast attracted 30.2 million.

Friends showed why it's worth close to $7 million per episode to NBC,

finishing in second and third place in adults 18 through 49 with a pair of

episodes that averaged 14.6 and a 14.5 ratings in the key demo last

Thursday.

CBS was the closest competitor to NBC in total viewers for the week,

finishing second at 11.9 million viewers.

Fox was second in adults 18 through 49 for the week with a 3.9 rating

average.