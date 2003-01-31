NBC tops Thursday

NBC won Thursday night across the key ratings categories with

"supersized"-length episodes of Friends, Scrubs and Will &

Grace (40 minutes each) and ER.

This is the second season NBC has used the supersized comedy episodes

as a sweeps gimmick.

It worked well for the first hour of prime time, but then CBS came on strong with

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which won most of the key categories from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. except

adults 18 through 34, where it was second behind NBC (Scrubs/Will &

Grace).

CSI was the most-watched show of the night with an average 27.3 million

viewers.

But NBC resumed the lead at 10 p.m. with ER, which pulled in about 22

million viewers compared with 16.4 million for Without a Trace on CBS.

Fox was third in the key demos for the night with a Joe Millionaire

repeat and the season premiere of newsmagazine The Pulse.

ABC was third in households but fourth in the key demos with a Columbo

made-for-TV movie and PrimeTime Thursday.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: NBC 13.3/20,

CBS 12.1/19, ABC 5.9/9 and Fox 4.8/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 10.2/25, CBS 6.8/17, Fox 3.3/8 and ABC 1.9/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.4/6 (household) with

wrestling and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.9/4 with Surreal Life and The Jamie

Kennedy Experiment.