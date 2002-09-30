NBC tops Sunday

On a night filled with premieres, NBC gained the most ground Sunday night

(compared with a year ago) and, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast

affiliate numbers, won the circulation battle (households and total viewers), as

well as adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. Fox, with a Simpsons

repeat and movie The Matrix, won the race among viewers 18 through 34.

Delayed a half-hour by a football overrun, the premiere of 60 Minutes

won its time period among households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54,

but its household rating was down 23 percent compared with the show's premiere last

season.

NBC premiered two new programs Sunday -- American Dreams and

Boomtown -- and they boosted their time-period household ratings by 23

percent and 29 percent, respectively, versus the same week a year ago.

At 8 p.m., American Dreams won the household race and was first among

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. Fox won the 18-through-34 battle with

Matrix.

At 9 p.m., the season premiere of Law & Order: Criminal Intent won the

household race and tied for first with Alias on ABC among adults 18

through 49. Alias won the 18-through-34 and 25-through-54 battles.

At 10 p.m., the season premiere of The Practice on ABC won the time

period across the key ratings categories, including households, total viewers

and the key adults demos. The new Boomtown on NBC was second across the

key categories.

Following 60 Minutes, CBS aired the film Mission Impossible 2,

which finished third in households and third or fourth in the key demos.

For the night, the household ratings: NBC 8.6/14, CBS 7.4/12, ABC 6.5/11 and

Fox 4.5/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.1/11, CBS 3.8/11, ABC 3.7/11 and Fox, 3.2/9.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.0/12, ABC 4.5/10, CBS 4.3/10 and Fox 2.9/7.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 3.9/12; CBS and NBC 3.1/9; ABC 2.8/8.

Meanwhile on The WB Television Network, the new season of Charmed premiered and averaged

a 4.6/7 household rating according to the Nielsen metered-market overnight ratings.

For the night (also airing was Gilmore Girls: Beginnings at 7 p.m. and an

Angel repeat at 9 p.m.) The WB averaged a 3.2/5.

On Saturday, ABC knocked Fox off its usual victory perch by airing Tom

Hanks film The Green Mile, which gave ABC a win across the key ratings.

Fox with Cops and America's Most Wanted, was third in households

and second in the key demos.

CBS premiered its Saturday schedule. Touched by an Angel at 8 p.m. was

second in households but third among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 9 p.m., The District was first in households but third with adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 10 p.m., The Agency was second in households, second with adults 25

through 54 and third with adults 18 through 49. All three shows were first among

adults 50-plus.

NBC aired Spy TV and the movie Kiss the Girls and was fourth in

households and third or fourth in the key demos.

For the night, the household ratings: ABC 6.7/13, CBS 6.1/12, Fox 4.5/9 and

NBC 3.6/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 3.8/13; Fox 2.7/10; CBS and NBC 2.0/7.

NBC won Friday with a two-hour Dateline and the premiere of Law

& Order: Special Victims Unit. NBC was first in households and

across the key adult demos.

Most of the regularly scheduled series made their debuts Friday night. At 8 p.m.,

Fox's new Firefly was a distant fourth in the household ratings and down

23 percent from the premiere of Dark Angel a year ago. But the show was

first among adults 18 through 34 and third (ahead of the CBS premiere of 48

Hours Investigates) among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 9 p.m., CBS got a solid performance out of the new Hack, which was a

close second in households, adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 (behind NBC's

Dateline) and up 74 percent in household rating from the time period

premiere on CBS a year ago.

That Was Then, which premiered at 9 p.m. on ABC, failed to hold its

America's Funniest Home Videos lead-in and finished a distant

fourth in all of the key categories in four-network competition. In the metered

markets, it was also beaten by the two WB sitcoms in the time period,

Reba and Greetings from Tucson.

John Doe on Fox finished third in households and adults 18 through 49

and 25 through 54, but first (in a tie with NBC) among adults 18 through 34.

At 10 p.m., SVU on NBC easily won the time period across the key

categories. ABC's 20/20 was second in households, adults 18 through 49

and (just barely) adults 25 through 54.

The premiere of CBS' Robbery Homicide was second among adults 18

through 34 and third in most of the other key categories.

The household numbers for the night: NBC 8.4/15, CBS 6.3/11, ABC 5.0/9 and

Fox 4.0/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.9/13; Fox 2.7/9; ABC and CBS 2.6/9.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 4.7/14, CBS 3.5/10, Fox 3.2/10 and ABC 3.0/9.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 3.1/12; Fox 2.7/11; ABC and CBS 1.6/7.

According to the metered-market household ratings, The WB averaged a 3.6/6

with its Friday comedy lineup (What I Like About You, Sabrina, Reba,

Greetings from Tucson), and UPN averaged a 1.7/3 with the movie,

Crow 3.