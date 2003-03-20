NBC tops ratings with war coverage
Wednesday night started with regular programming but ended with coverage of
the first shots in the war with Iraq.
Fox was clearly in charge during the early part of the night with an
hour-long episode of American Idol: Search for a Superstar. The 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. showing garnered a 10.1
rating/15 share for the hour and easily won adults 18 through 49 for the night.
CBS also did well during the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with Survivor: The Amazon.
CBS' and NBC's numbers rose through the night as the networks broke into
live news coverage.
NBC started the night with a Dateline special followed by a Law
& Order repeat, which was interrupted by the U.S. strike on a "target of
opportunity."
More than 17 million viewers tuned to NBC's war coverage, making it the
most-watched network of the night.
On CBS, Star Search gave way to the events in the Persian Gulf, while
ABC cut into Bachelor: Where Are They Now.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households:
NBC 10.6 rating/16 share, CBS 9.3/14, Fox 8.5/12 and ABC 6.3/9.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.5/15, NBC 5.6/13, CBS 5.2/12 and ABC
4.1/9.
