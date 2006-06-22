NBC Tops Murrows

NBC took home six Radio-Television News Directors Awards for "excellence in electronic journalism," including the overall excellence award, while CBS TV, the home of Edward R. Murrow, came away emptyhanded from the awards named after that iconic newsman (though CBS Radio, also Murrow's digs, won four awards).

Several Gulf Coast TV stations, including WWL and WLOX, won awards for their continuing coverage of Hurricane Katrina. In fact, storm stories swept the continuing coverage categories.

Other network TV winners were cable's CNN and ESPN with two apiece, as well as ABC and Univision with one apiece.

In all, 80 Murrow awards were handed out. TV winners of the overall excellence award for depth and scope of coverage were:

NBC News (network television)

KING Seattle (large-market television).

KATV Little Rock, AR (small-market television)

KARE Minneapolis (sports reporting and writing)

KHOU Houston (investigative reporting and hard news feature).

Other TV winners were:

Continuing Coverage: NBC Nightly News, Katrina: On the Streets of New Orleans

Feature - Hard News: NBC Nightly News, Baghdad E.R.

Feature Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter - Clay Dyer

Investigative Reporting: ABC News 20/20, Cruelty to Owners

News Documentary: CNN, CNN Presents: Autism is a World

News Series: Univision, Angels in Hell

Newscast: NBC Nightly News, Hurricane Katrina: New Orleans in Turmoil

Overall Excellence: NBC News

Sports Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter - Terry Fox

Spot News Coverage: NBC Nightly News, London Terror Bombings

Videography: CNN, Candlepin Bowling

Website: Court TV, CourtTV.com

Writing: NBC News: Today Show, American Story with Bob Dotson

Television Large-Market

Continuing Coverage: WWL-TV, New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina Coverage

Feature - Hard News: KHOU-TV, Houston, Firefighters/Cancer

Feature Reporting: WYFF-TV, Greenville, SC, The Star Who Fell

Investigative Reporting: KHOU-TV, Houston, Playing With Fire

News Documentary: New England Cable News, Boston, Way to Live: The John Kach Story

News Series: CTV British Columbia - CIVT-TV, Vancouver, Crystal Meth

Newscast: WBZ-TV, Boston, CBS 4 Newscast

Overall Excellence: KING-TV, Seattle

Sports Reporting: KARE-TV, Minneapolis, Kid Wrestlers

Spot News Coverage: WFOR-TV, Miami, Miami Airport Shooting

Videography: News 12 Long Island, Woodbury, NY, Achieve the Impossible

Website: CP24, Toronto, pulse24.com

Writing: KARE-TV, Minneapolis, Joe Fryer Compilation

Television Small-Market

Continuing Coverage: WLOX Biloxi, MS, Hurricane Katrina

Feature - Hard News: WTVQ Lexington, KY, Protected to Death

Feature Reporting: WBAY Green Bay, WI, Building a Dream

Investigative Reporting: WBBH Fort Myers, FL, Defective Fridges

News Documentary: CTV Atlantic - CJCH Halifax, NS, Sentimental Journey

News Series: KBAK Bakersfield, CA, Meth: A Kern Epidemic

Newscast: WHO Des Moines, IA, Channel 13 News at Ten

Overall Excellence: KATV, Little Rock, AR

Sports Reporting: WTVC Chattanooga, TN, Dave's Diamond Darlings

Spot News Coverage: WTLV Jacksonville, FL, Beach Shooting

Videography: KVUE Austin, TX, Le Parkour

Website: KUAM Dededo, Guam, KUAM.com

Writing: KOKI Tulsa, OK, Janna Clark Writing Composite