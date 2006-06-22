NBC Tops Murrows
NBC took home six Radio-Television News Directors Awards for "excellence in electronic journalism," including the overall excellence award, while CBS TV, the home of Edward R. Murrow, came away emptyhanded from the awards named after that iconic newsman (though CBS Radio, also Murrow's digs, won four awards).
Several Gulf Coast TV stations, including WWL and WLOX, won awards for their continuing coverage of Hurricane Katrina. In fact, storm stories swept the continuing coverage categories.
Other network TV winners were cable's CNN and ESPN with two apiece, as well as ABC and Univision with one apiece.
In all, 80 Murrow awards were handed out. TV winners of the overall excellence award for depth and scope of coverage were:
NBC News (network television)
KING Seattle (large-market television).
KATV Little Rock, AR (small-market television)
KARE Minneapolis (sports reporting and writing)
KHOU Houston (investigative reporting and hard news feature).
Other TV winners were:
Continuing Coverage: NBC Nightly News, Katrina: On the Streets of New Orleans
Feature - Hard News: NBC Nightly News, Baghdad E.R.
Feature Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter - Clay Dyer
Investigative Reporting: ABC News 20/20, Cruelty to Owners
News Documentary: CNN, CNN Presents: Autism is a World
News Series: Univision, Angels in Hell
Newscast: NBC Nightly News, Hurricane Katrina: New Orleans in Turmoil
Overall Excellence: NBC News
Sports Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter - Terry Fox
Spot News Coverage: NBC Nightly News, London Terror Bombings
Videography: CNN, Candlepin Bowling
Website: Court TV, CourtTV.com
Writing: NBC News: Today Show, American Story with Bob Dotson
Television Large-Market
Continuing Coverage: WWL-TV, New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina Coverage
Feature - Hard News: KHOU-TV, Houston, Firefighters/Cancer
Feature Reporting: WYFF-TV, Greenville, SC, The Star Who Fell
Investigative Reporting: KHOU-TV, Houston, Playing With Fire
News Documentary: New England Cable News, Boston, Way to Live: The John Kach Story
News Series: CTV British Columbia - CIVT-TV, Vancouver, Crystal Meth
Newscast: WBZ-TV, Boston, CBS 4 Newscast
Overall Excellence: KING-TV, Seattle
Sports Reporting: KARE-TV, Minneapolis, Kid Wrestlers
Spot News Coverage: WFOR-TV, Miami, Miami Airport Shooting
Videography: News 12 Long Island, Woodbury, NY, Achieve the Impossible
Website: CP24, Toronto, pulse24.com
Writing: KARE-TV, Minneapolis, Joe Fryer Compilation
Television Small-Market
Continuing Coverage: WLOX Biloxi, MS, Hurricane Katrina
Feature - Hard News: WTVQ Lexington, KY, Protected to Death
Feature Reporting: WBAY Green Bay, WI, Building a Dream
Investigative Reporting: WBBH Fort Myers, FL, Defective Fridges
News Documentary: CTV Atlantic - CJCH Halifax, NS, Sentimental Journey
News Series: KBAK Bakersfield, CA, Meth: A Kern Epidemic
Newscast: WHO Des Moines, IA, Channel 13 News at Ten
Overall Excellence: KATV, Little Rock, AR
Sports Reporting: WTVC Chattanooga, TN, Dave's Diamond Darlings
Spot News Coverage: WTLV Jacksonville, FL, Beach Shooting
Videography: KVUE Austin, TX, Le Parkour
Website: KUAM Dededo, Guam, KUAM.com
Writing: KOKI Tulsa, OK, Janna Clark Writing Composite
