NBC to Air ‘National Dog Show’ on Thanksgiving

NBC will air The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It leads out of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia holds the annual show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. Nov. 14-15. No spectators will attend due to COVID.

John O’Hurley hosts the telecast alongside David Frei. O’Hurley played J. Peterman on Seinfeld and hosted Family Feud. Frei is a judge with the American Kennel Club and a dog show official.

NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo offers her insights during the show.

Last year a 2-year-old male bulldog named Thor topped the 2,000-dog field to take home the Best In Show title.

Three new breeds will compete for the first time this year, the Barbet, Dogo Argentino and Belgian Laekenois.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia and its predecessors have been hosting dog shows since 1879. NBC first broadcast The National Dog Show in 2002.