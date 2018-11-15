NBC to Air ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Nov. 23

NBC will air the holiday special How the Grinch Stole Christmas, about a saturnine cave-dweller with a heart that’s a couple sizes too small, Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Dreamworks Trolls Holiday will follow.

NBC will also show The Grinch Christmas night.

Other holiday programming on the network includes A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Nov. 21 and the Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 22, running 9 a.m. to noon. The National Dog Show leads out of the parade.

Nov. 28 offers the 86th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center and A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, hosted by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

On Nov. 29, it’s Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Parts 1 and 2.

Dec.r 3 is Deal or No Deal: Happy Howie Days. Dec. 4 is Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas and Dec. 11 is Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, featuring the winner of 2017’s America’s Got Talent.

A holiday edition of Ellen’s Game of Games airs on NBC Dec. 12 and a holiday America’s Got Talent plays Dec. 17.

NBC shows It’s a Wonderful Life, the 1947 Jimmy Stewart film, Dec. 24, followed by Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica. Pope Francis leads the proceedings.

NBC has its 130th annual Tournament of Roses Parade New Year's Day, starting at 11:30 a.m.