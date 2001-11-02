NBC thrives against World Series

NBC's Thursday lineup more than survived the head-to-head with the World Series.

A fresh Friends episode drew 27 million viewers and a 13.5 rating, 33 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers as the front end of a doubleheader. The Friends rerun that followed drew 22.4 million viewers and an 11.3/26.

Both ends of Friends beat Survivor: Africa, which drew 19 million viewers and a 7.9/19. ABC's patriotic United We Stand concert with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson and others didn't inspire much ratings fervor, pulling 6.2 million viewers and a 2.7/6.

NBC averaged 22.4 million viewers to CBS's 17.2 million, and took the night among 18-49ers with an 11.5 to CBS's 6.6.

CBS's C.S.I. drew 23 million viewers and an 8.6/19 after Survivor, topping strong performances from Will & Grace (19 million viewers; 10.3/23) and Just Shoot Me (16 million viewers; 8.8/19).

E.R. drew 24.6 million viewers and a 12.4/30, shutting down The Agency with 9.5 million viewers and a 3.3/8 and Primetime Thursday with 7.8 million viewers and a 2.7/7. - Richard Tedesco