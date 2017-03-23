NBC, Telemundo Apps Add Live Weather Radar

The NBC and Telemundo-owned stations Thursday launched a live radar feature within their apps that allows users to access real-time, location-based weather information.

The in-app feature, which is available across the station groups’ apps, provides information garnered from three sources: the stations’ mobile radar trucks and fixed radars, as well as the National Weather Service radars, the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations said.

The feature allows users to switch among radar reports and zoom into particular locations to get real-time weather for those areas, the group said.

The offering was developed in partnership with The Weather Company.



(Photo via Flytox's Flickr. Image taken on March 23, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)